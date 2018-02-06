Spring into fun at Moody Gardens this season, where you’ll dive deep inside the Aquarium Pyramid, JAM out at the Discovery Museum and experience two brand new films inside the 4D Special FX Theater. Spring break is just around the corner and Moody Gardens is the hottest place to visit on Galveston Island with attractions the entire family will enjoy. We’re thrilled to take you on an underwater adventure inside the Aquarium Pyramid, which recently underwent a $37 million renovation. Say hello to our Humboldt penguins and meet our new friends inside the seals and sea lion exhibit. You can even touch jellies and stingrays inside our new touch tanks!

We take you from rigs to reef inside the two-story, 30,000 gallon Gulf of Mexico Rig Exhibit, which showcases how rigs out in the gulf actually provide an ecosystem to the marine life that call it home. Learn more about our conservation and research efforts as you explore the oceans of the world! And, don’t miss out on JAM: Journey through Amazing Music, now open inside the Discovery Museum. This enhanced exhibit goes behind-the-scenes to show the science and mathematics behind making music in four fascinating galleries. The journey begins in the first gallery where sound waves are made visible!

Spring also means TWO new films inside the 4D Special FX Theater where guests will journey to new depths and heights with Shark: A 4-D Experience and San Andreas 4-D Experience! Moody Gardens is one of the top travel destinations on Galveston Island with a diverse range of attractions including the Rainforest Pyramid, SpongeBob SubPants, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, MG 3D Theater, Ropes Course and Zip Line, and we’re located right next door to Schlitterbahn. Don’t miss out on the beautiful Moody Gardens Golf Course, one of the top three courses in the Houston area that offers a variety of packages including a one-day all-inclusive package that includes the practice range, green fee, golf cart fee and unlimited food and beverages, excluding alcohol, for just $100.

Looking to get away for a long weekend or staycation? We’ve got you covered with our luxurious, and family-friendly, Moody Gardens Hotel and Spa, located right here on property. It’s perfect for a family getaway, and a romantic escape for you and your special someone. Be sure to check out the Moody Gardens Spa where you can enjoy a relaxing pedicure, couples massage, facial and many more soothing treatments. For more information, please call 1-800-582-4673 or visit www.moodygardens.org.

