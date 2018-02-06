Second Wichita Falls principal charged with failing to report sex abuse

Related Coverage Texas principal charged with failing to report sexual abuse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX) — A second Wichita Falls ISD elementary principal is now jailed on a charge of failure to report.

Cindy Underwood was booked into jail Monday afternoon.

The affidavit alleges that on Oct. 25 last year, a teacher at Kate Haynes School reported finding photographs on a student-assigned iPad of three male students, all aged six, engaging in sexual acts in a classroom.

The incident occurred on Oct. 3, according to dates on the photos. The teacher reported the photographs to principal Cindy Underwood and Child Protective Services says they got a report from a parent of one of the students on Oct. 31.

The affidavit states Underwood told police she decided to contact the parents of the students involved but not to file a report with CPS or law enforcement.

The affidavit alleges that by allowing the children to go home, Underwood placed them at risk for future possible sexual abuse.

Under Texas law, a professional has the responsibility to report possible abuse or neglect and must do so within 48 hours. That person may not delegate or rely on another person to make the report.

A principal at another school, Kory Fancher Dorman, was also charged earlier this month with failing to report sexual abuse. In that case, three grandparents complained in December that their 7-year-old grandson had been sexually assaulted by a 6-year-old in the bathroom at Crockett Elementary. Dorman told police she referred the incident to a school counselor to investigate.