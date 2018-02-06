Police working SWAT situation in south Austin

A SWAT situation in south Austin Feb. 6, 2018 (KXAN Photo)
A SWAT situation in south Austin Feb. 6, 2018 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — SWAT is on the scene of a reported disturbance in south Austin.

Police were called to the 6300 block of Shadow Bend, which is east of First Street and North of William Cannon Drive. Austin-Travis County EMS says it has a tactical unit on scene but is not treating any patients as of 9:30 a.m.

This is the second SWAT call APD has responded to on the southside of town in the past 24 hours. Monday afternoon’s SWAT ended with one woman injured and one man found dead inside the home on Fontana Drive.

KXAN is sending a crew to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

