Immigration takes center stage in deaths of Colts player, Uber driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — Indiana State Police say the man accused of hitting and killing a Colts player and an Uber driver along Interstate 70 over the weekend was extremely intoxicated, had no driver’s license and was in the country illegally after two previous deportations.

Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, faces four preliminary felony charges and is being held on a $40,000 bond in the Marion County Jail. ICE has a hold on him, as well.

Indiana State Police say early Sunday morning, Orrego-Savala crashed a pickup truck into two men stopped on in the emergency shoulder on I-70. Jeffrey Monroe, an Uber driver, and 26-year-old Edwin Jackson, who played for the Indianapolis Colts, died in the collision.

Police say Monroe had pulled his vehicle over to help Jackson, who was sick. Both men got out of the vehicle and were struck by the pickup.

Monday evening, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that the crash “was a senseless and avoidable tragedy.”

Immigration attorney Sarah Burrow cautions against an extreme reaction. She warns people should not paint all immigrants as criminals because most simply are not.

“This is a situation where restrictionists will jump on the opportunity to depict all immigrants legal or otherwise as criminals and we are fighting day and night to avoid that widespread imagery,” Burrow explained. “This is one example. This is one case where we can’t and shouldn’t associate with the whole.”

