Got a warrant? Get it resolved during the warrant amnesty period

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you have a warrant for an active case before the Austin Municipal Court or Downtown Austin Community Court, you can get it resolved during an upcoming warrant amnesty program.

From Friday, Feb. 9 through March 4, people with active warrants can get their warrant fees waived; however, they must contact the court to take advantage of the program.

The city of Austin says no officers will be sent out to take defendants into custody during the timeframe and those who come to either court location voluntarily will not be arrested.

The program only applies to active cases in front of Austin Municipal Court or the Downtown Austin Community Court. There are multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday during the amnesty period.

Judges are available at the walk-in dockets for people to address their cases — no appointments are needed.

The downtown location is at 700 E. 7th St. The community court is at 719 E. Sixth St., a block away. If you’re not able to pay immediately, there are options for you: payment plans, community service or waivers for those who qualify.

Downtown location hours:

Monday 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Thursday 8:30 to 11 a.m., 1:30 to 3:45 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Community Court hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

While the last court date during the amnesty program is Friday, March 2, the court will honor any payments made by mail or the website through Sunday, March 4.

If you don’t need to speak to a judge, you can visit a substation during opening hours:

North Center, 12425 Lamplight Village (south of Parmer Lane)

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday South Center, 5700 Manchaca Road at Stassney Lane

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

There will be four community Q&A sessions at Austin library branches. People are encouraged to go to the sessions to ask questions and get answers on how to resolve their obligations with the court. Judges, court clerks and Spanish interpreters will be present during all sessions. All meetings are from 4 to 7 p.m. You must be checked in by 7 p.m.:

Feb. 13 Willie Mae Kirk Library Branch, 3101 Oak Springs Drive

Feb. 14 Old Quarry Library Branch, 7051 Village Center Drive

Feb. 20 Cepeda Library Branch, 651 N. Pleasant Valley Road

Feb. 27 Pleasant Hill Library Branch, 211 E. William Cannon Drive

For more information and a Spanish translation of the press release, click here.