Deputy shot multiple times in Caldwell County to undergo more surgery

Kimberley Moore and Eduardo Padilla. (Caldwell County Sheriff's Office)
Kimberley Moore, left, and Eduardo Padilla. (Caldwell County Sheriff's Office)

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The Caldwell County deputy who was shot multiple times while answering a call in Dale last week remains hospitalized as he awaits further surgeries.

On Tuesday, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office identified the injured officer as Deputy Jay Johnson. Johnson has only been with the agency for less than a year.

Kimberley Moore, 54, and Eduardo Padilla Jr., 33, are both in jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.

Johnson was injured when he and other deputies went to a home on Hidden Oak Road around midnight on Friday, Feb. 2. Authorities say someone started firing at the deputies and struck Johnson. Johnson was flown to the hospital where he immediately underwent the first round of surgeries.

Officials have not indicated how many deputies were at the scene.

Richard Banks, the attorney representing Moore and Padilla, told KXAN the deputies came up to the couple’s door with no lights on and pointed a flashlight at them. Banks says the couple opened fire because they thought the deputies were possible squatters from a neighboring property.

The Texas Rangers are assisting local law enforcement with the investigation.

