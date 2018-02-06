Delta to open Sky Club at Austin airport spring of 2019

AUSTIN (KXAN0 — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is getting fancy.

On Tuesday, Delta Air Lines announced plans to open a new Sky Club at ABIA next spring. The new 9,000-square-foot lounge, which will be located next to the Delta gates, will offer food, Wi-Fi, a covered Sky Deck and outdoor patio.

“From our strong operational performance to adding new routes, Delta is committed to serving the residents and business community of Austin,” said Erik Snell, Delta’s vice president – Operations & Customer Center. “As a part of the airline’s efforts to enhancing customers’ experience in Austin, this Club will give guests a new space where they can relax during their travel.”

Delta currently offers numerous nonstop flights out of Austin. The company added a new daily service from Austin to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky beginning on May 1.

