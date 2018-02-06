City Council candidate says he should be eligible to run, despite killing man

By Published:
Lewis Conway Jr. (KXAN Photo)
Lewis Conway Jr. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man convicted of killing someone launched his campaign for Austin City Council Tuesday night.

The candidate’s supporters gathered in northeast Austin to celebrate his campaign kickoff.

Lewis Conway Jr. is drawing a lot of attention, all because of his criminal history.

“I felt like my life was over when I was arrested,” Conway said.

He’s trying something unprecedented, at least in Austin, according to the Office of the Texas Secretary of State.

“I think it’s absolutely necessary for folks of my background to begin to own their stories,” he said.

Conway spent eight years in prison, 12 on parole, after pleading guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge in the early 1990s.

He stabbed a man to death in an east Austin neighborhood.

That’s also the area he now wants to represent: City Council District 1.

Tonight on KXAN at 10, Conway tells KXAN’s Yoojin Cho why, because the state law is so vague, he believes he should be eligible to run for the seat.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s