City Council candidate says he should be eligible to run, despite killing man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man convicted of killing someone launched his campaign for Austin City Council Tuesday night.

The candidate’s supporters gathered in northeast Austin to celebrate his campaign kickoff.

Lewis Conway Jr. is drawing a lot of attention, all because of his criminal history.

“I felt like my life was over when I was arrested,” Conway said.

He’s trying something unprecedented, at least in Austin, according to the Office of the Texas Secretary of State.

“I think it’s absolutely necessary for folks of my background to begin to own their stories,” he said.

Conway spent eight years in prison, 12 on parole, after pleading guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge in the early 1990s.

He stabbed a man to death in an east Austin neighborhood.

That’s also the area he now wants to represent: City Council District 1.

Tonight on KXAN at 10, Conway tells KXAN’s Yoojin Cho why, because the state law is so vague, he believes he should be eligible to run for the seat.