Best Buy getting rid of CDs in stores

KXAN Staff Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, file photo, a shopper carts his purchased LED TV at a Best Buy in Miami. On Tuesday, May 24, 2016, Best Buy reports financial results. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

RICHFIELD, Minn. (KXAN) — Best Buy is planning to pull CDs from its stores beginning in July, amid a drop in sales in the U.S., according to a report.

The company told music suppliers it plans to remove CDs July 1, according to Billboard. CD sales across the U.S. decreased 18.5 percent last year, and Billboard reports while Best Buy used to be on top as far as music merchandising goes, it now generates about $40 million each year in CDs.

However, Best Buy will continue to carry vinyl.

Target is also changing up how it acquires CDs for its stores — wanting to pay music suppliers only for the products it sells, instead of paying upfront for inventory and shipping any extras back for credit.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s