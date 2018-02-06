Beloved, generous Abilene teen with rare disease passes away

Brenden Baker, an Abilene teen with a rare disease, died in February 2018. This picture shows him in 2016 (KTAB/KRBC Photo)
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Beloved Abilene teen Brenden Baker passed away Monday at the age of 15.

Brenden’s family confirmed the news to KTAB/KRBC.

Brenden was born with a rare form of dwarfism which required him to be on oxygen at all times. It’s also the reason he was only 27 inches tall and weighed 24 pounds.

Just two years ago, Brenden helped raise more than $30,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network at Hendrick Medical Center, the hospital which supported him throughout his life. He took donations for his birthday, rather than get presents for himself (Watch that story above).

Family and friends said his positive, motivated and giving spirit will be remembered.

Funeral plans were not yet immediately known.

