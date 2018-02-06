As Austin tackles gentrification, audit shows most ideas don’t become solutions

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new city of Austin audit found that out of the 541 recommendations and resolutions to tackle gentrification and displacement, only 56 would make a direct impact and are actually implemented.

The report measures the real world effects of city actions from 2000 to 2017 and found that most items never made a dent in the issue.

Below are two highlighted actions from the audit and the reason for their non-implementation.

  1. The City should maximize tax incentives for preservation
  2. We recommend a mandatory linkage fee to fund creating and preserving substantial affordable housing, based on the Denver model. Based on current projections and 2015 data, if Austin were to implement a linkage fee of $2 per square foot, it could raise $60 million annually for the fund, which could create 400 housing units at $150,000 each.

In regards to the first item, the auditors determined the item was “too broad as worded.”

In regards to the second item, the report indicated the city can’t implement linkage fees, because “State legislation passed in 2017 prohibited municipalities from instituting linkage fees.”

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., hear more from the city and community on why tackling gentrification is so difficult. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s