As Austin tackles gentrification, audit shows most ideas don’t become solutions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new city of Austin audit found that out of the 541 recommendations and resolutions to tackle gentrification and displacement, only 56 would make a direct impact and are actually implemented.

The report measures the real world effects of city actions from 2000 to 2017 and found that most items never made a dent in the issue.

Below are two highlighted actions from the audit and the reason for their non-implementation.

The City should maximize tax incentives for preservation We recommend a mandatory linkage fee to fund creating and preserving substantial affordable housing, based on the Denver model. Based on current projections and 2015 data, if Austin were to implement a linkage fee of $2 per square foot, it could raise $60 million annually for the fund, which could create 400 housing units at $150,000 each.

In regards to the first item, the auditors determined the item was “too broad as worded.”

In regards to the second item, the report indicated the city can’t implement linkage fees, because “State legislation passed in 2017 prohibited municipalities from instituting linkage fees.”

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., hear more from the city and community on why tackling gentrification is so difficult.