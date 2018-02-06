17-year-olds facing charges for graphic posts targeting Bastrop ISD girls

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two 17-year-olds accused of sharing intimate images of female Bastrop Independent School District students on Snapchat are out on bond. The status of a juvenile who is also allegedly arrested in connection with the case is not known.

The district and police began an investigation Thursday after students informed them of a Snapchat account called “bhs-exposed.” According to affidavits, both Weston Wayne Narro, 17, Thomas Wayne Fryer, 17, posted photos of “intimate body parts of females which included naked images, public (sic) area, buttocks, and female nipples.” The images also allegedly contained face shots, so some of the girls were able to be identified. The images depicted students from both Bastrop High School and Cedar Creek High School.

Both teens face a misdemeanor state jail felony because they allegedly “intentionally disclosed visual material depicting another person with the person’s intimate parts exposed or engaged in sexual conduct,” without that person’s permission.

“Bastrop ISD stands firm in not tolerating bullying or cyberbullying on our campuses,” BISD executive direction of communications Kristi Lee said last week. “We appreciate the quick response of students in reporting the incident and in assisting the administration in the investigation, and we will take swift and appropriate action against anyone involved.

