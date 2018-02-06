13-year-old Marble Falls student faces terroristic threat charge

By Published:
Snapchat, Snap
This Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, photo shows the Snapchat app. Snap Inc. reports earnings, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — A 13-year-old faces a 3rd-degree felony charge after allegedly sending a threatening photo on Snapchat Sunday.

Marble Falls ISD confirmed there was a “non-specific threat” that wasn’t made toward an individual, and the Marble Falls Middle School principal notified the police after he learned of the post around 9:45 a.m. He also sent a letter to parents Sunday. The teen was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Marble Falls Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

School officials say they are “confident the threat no longer exists” and that Marble Falls Police and Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on campus Monday as a courtesy.

“Campuses are using this incident as an opportunity to reinforce with students that there are serious consequences associated with threatening a school and/or a student,” the district wrote in a statement. “The safety and security of the District’s students and staff is paramount and at no time will threats be considered a joke.”

A disciplinary investigation is ongoing.

 

