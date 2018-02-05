Video shows package theft in north Austin

By Published:
A Nest Cam captured video of someone running away with packages on Feb. 2, 2018 in the Ridge at Scofield Farms area (Nest Cam Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family in north Austin is hoping police can track down a package thief who sprinted to their door and then ran away with the items under his arms.

Video from a Nest Cam captured the moments on Friday around 1:50 p.m. in the Ridge at Scofield Farms neighborhood. The homeowner, who asked not to be named, said the boxes were full of kids ski boots, a kids snowsuit and a spice rack. In the video, you can see a second suspect running to grab something from the home next door.

The family has filed a police report, and says a neighbor also had items taken, but decided not to speak to the police because their stuff was found in the street.

“This is an interesting reminder to our family that there are people less fortunate than us, whether that’s financially, or by adult guidance,” the homeowner told KXAN.

Numerous package thefts were reported throughout the holidays, which can be a peak time for boxes to be taken. Police suggest people make sure they will be home when packages are delivered, or send it to a secure location.

 

