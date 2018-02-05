‘UT harbors abusers’ tagged on school’s Pharmacy Building

Related Coverage Response to professor’s domestic violence guilty plea leads to UT policy review

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maintenance crews at the University of Texas at Austin are working on getting rid of graffiti that was spray-painted on and around the Pharmacy Building sometime Sunday night into Monday morning.

On the left side of the doors, someone spraypainted in red letters: “UT harbors abusers.” On the sidewalk, another photograph shows the message: “Watch your back Richard” along with what looks like a sickle and hammer symbol.

The message appears to be in response to how the university handled the employment of Dr. Richard Morrisett — who recently pleaded guilty to a 2016 domestic assault charge. The university decided to keep Morrisett employed as a professor at the College of Pharmacy.

UT police say officers discovered the graffiti around 3:25 a.m. Monday. Police say the three exterior entrances were tagged as well as a retaining wall and a nearby sidewalk.

Crews started cleaning up the tagging just before 6 a.m.

Last week, President Greg Fenves said he has directed various departments to come up with recommendations on how the school handles employees with criminal charges/convictions.

“Violent action by any member of the university community is unacceptable,” Fenves wrote. “This episode shows we need to explicitly define conduct that is subject to discipline, including possible termination, regardless of whether it occurs on or off campus.”