Travis County files lawsuit against makers of pharmaceutical opioids

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County has filed a lawsuit against the makers, distributors and marketers of pharmaceutical opioids for damages and penalties, describing the legal action as essential to protecting the interests of the county and its citizens.

“Aggressive marketing for the overuse and consequent addiction to pharmaceutical opioids has caused real harm in our community and among our families,” said County Judge Sarah Eckhardt. “This legal action is necessary to stop the harvesting of profits from human suffering.”

The county says there is no doubt the nationwide opioid epidemic is impacting Travis County significantly. The Commissioners Court voted to take this first step in pursuing claims on behalf of the county.

Purdue Pharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan, Actavis, McKesson and Cardinal Health are among the plaintiffs listed in the 59-page suit.

Travis County Attorney David Escamilla, District Attorney Margaret Moore and outside counsel will be working together to recover damages and help mitigate the impact of the endemic on the community, the county said in a statement Monday.

“As elected officials, it is our responsibility to protect constituents from those who wish to take advantage of their pain to make a quick dollar,” added Eckhardt. “The filing of this lawsuit is a first step to recovery.”

The county is seeking between $1 million and $100 million.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids killed more than 42,000 people in 2016, more than any year on record.

