Texas Internship Challenge encourages more paid student internships

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas employers are educating the next generation of workers through the state’s internship challenge.

The Texas Internship Challenge is organized by the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Education Agency and the Higher Education Coordinating Board. The campaign focuses on getting employers within various industries to increase paid internships for students in the state.

During a press conference Monday, various business leaders stressed the importance of getting youth involved in different career paths and helping them get acquainted with opportunities across the state.

Alex Meade, CEO of the Mission Economic Development Corporation, said paid internships for students in the Rio Grande Valley provide valuable experience and skills they need to enter the workforce.

“As an economic development corporation, that’s very important for us,” Meade said. “If we recruit a company, the company, the first thing they ask for is how educated is our workforce? How prepared is our workforce?”

Meade said participating in the Texas Internship Challenge will allow their region to meet those goals. He’s actively encouraging smaller to mid-sized companies in their area to also provide internships. Some internships will offer up to $10 an hour, he said.

Other organizations and companies involved in the challenge include the Texas Council of Public University Presidents and Chancellors, Accenture and the Texas Association of Manufacturers.