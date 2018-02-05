SWAT officers surround south Austin home after woman critically injured

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin police SWAT team was called to a house in south Austin Monday evening, reporting that a woman came out of the house with blunt force injuries.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics say the woman in her 50s has critical injuries and was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Fontana Drive, south of the intersection of Oltorf and First streets, around 4:12 p.m. The address is a block away from Dawson Elementary School.

Police are not sure who else may be in the home and were not able to say what led to the need for a SWAT callout.

APD is asking people to avoid the area. St. Edward’s University issued an advisory to its students nearby to stay away from the scene.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.