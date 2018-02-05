Students come to the rescue when their bus driver has medical emergency

Karson Vega, right, with his mom. Vega helped stop a La Grange ISD school bus after the bus driver had a medical emergency on Feb. 1, 2018 (Courtesy/The Fayette County Record/Andy Behlen)
LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Two La Grange ISD students jumped into action last Thursday when their school bus driver had a medical emergency while driving on a bridge over the Colorado River.

La Grange Middle School seventh-grader Karson Vega jumped into the driver’s seat when he saw the driver could no longer control the bus and steered the students to safety, as first reported by The Fayette County Record.

Superintendent Bill Wagner says La Grange High School sophomore Kyler Buzek kept students safe in the back of the bus and called for help on his cellphone.

The superintendent says the driver is out of the hospital and recovering.

A La Grange ISD school bus stopped on a bridge over the Colorado River on State Highway 71 after the driver had a medical emergency on Feb. 1, 2018 (Courtesy/The Fayette County Record/John Castañeda)
