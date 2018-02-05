Station locations unveiled for 90 minute Houston-Dallas train

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The chance to travel between Houston and Dallas in under 90 minutes now has a real beginning and end.

Texas Central Railway and the city of Houston unveiled the preferred location of the station there, next to US 290 and Loop 610.

Recently, the company unveiled the look for the Brazos Valley station east of College Station, as well as the Dallas station near the convention center.

The bullet train project is relying on investors. Company leaders say they will not take federal grant money or state appropriations.

Texas Central estimates construction would create 10,000 jobs each year during construction.

The public comment period for the project was extended until next month. Visit FRA.DOT.gov to provide your comment.

For more info on the station locations, visit TexasCentral.com.