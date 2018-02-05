Reaction to Westlake grad Nick Foles’ helping bring Eagles a win

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake High School graduate Nick Foles made history helping the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Super Bowl and becoming this year’s Super Bowl MVP.

“I don’t know many quarterbacks that threw two touchdowns and caught them in the Super Bowl, so he’s doing some stuff that hasn’t been done before,” says LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia Eagles running back.

“He deserves everything that came to him because everybody doubted him, everybody talked stuff about him, he just kept his composure and he worked on his craft and he got the job done in the biggest game of the year,” says Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end.

Overnight Westlake posted on its Facebook page that the Chaparral magic continues as Nick Foles joins Drew Brees and Justin Tucker as the third graduate to win a Super Bowl. All three also had another connection: they each wore a number nine jersey while competing professionally.

On Westlake’s Instagram, a picture shows the 29-year-old holding his young daughter after Sunday’s win.

Foles joined the Eagles in 2017 as its backup quarterback but became the number one guy after Carson Wentz was injured late in the regular season. Sunday night Foles threw for three touchdowns and one play where he handed off the ball and then ran to the end zone to catch it for a touchdown.

After the game, Foles talked about never giving up.

“A couple years ago there was a time where I was thinking about hanging up the cleats and I think as people, we deal with struggles and that was a moment in my life where I thought about it and I prayed about it,” Foles says. “I’m grateful that I made the decision to come back and play.”

Former Westlake football teammate Matt Nadar remembers being on the field with Foles prior to their 2007 graduation. “We all kind of knew deep down that this guy is a special athlete and we would probably see him on Sundays.”

During Foles’ time at Westlake, he also played basketball and was recruited by Georgetown, Baylor and Texas but ultimately ended up at the University of Arizona to play football.