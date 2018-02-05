Principal of Georgetown’s Forbes Middle School replaced

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The principal of Forbes Middle School in Georgetown has been removed from his position but school officials cannot elaborate on what spurred the change.

The Georgetown Independent School District says Principal Brian Booker was not terminated, however, he is “no longer assigned” to the school.

In a letter sent home to parents, the district says Rebecca Haynes will serve as interim principal at the school starting Monday. “While privacy laws prevent me from discussing the details of his absence, please know that we are committed to ensuring Forbes students and staff are surrounded with exceptional campus leaders,” wrote Bryan Hallmark, an assistant superintedent with GISD.

Records show Booker was hired to be the school’s principal in the summer of 2015.