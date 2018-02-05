PHOTOS: Eagle players’ children steal the show during Super Bowl celebrations

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his daughter Lily after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his daughter Lily after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KXAN) — Eagles fans ecstatically celebrated Sunday’s history-making Super Bowl, but none were more emotional than the team who brought home its first championship win.

Quarterback Nick Foles, a former Westlake High School football star, held his daughter close. Other players celebrated with their families and congratulated their teammates.

The Philadelphia Eagles bested the New England Patriots 41-33.

Eagles celebrate first Super Bowl win

