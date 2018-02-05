Person of interest linked to murder of Manor man in his driveway

By Published:
Pedro Gomez (Family Photo)
Pedro Gomez (Family Photo)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A person of interest has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Manor-area man.

Pedro Gomez, 39, was shot multiple times on Wednesday, Jan. 31 while sitting in his car parked in the driveway of his home on William Harrison Street.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home, which is in a neighborhood next to Presidential Meadows Elementary School, around 8:40 p.m. At the time, authorities asked neighbors to remain vigilant and not open their door to strangers.

A spokesperson for TCSO says the person of interest is currently in the Travis County Jail on unrelated charges. His name is not being released at this time since the agency has not identified him as a suspect.

Gomez’s wife told KXAN her husband left behind a 1 and 3-year-old son, as well as a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship. She said the family had no idea who would have killed him.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

