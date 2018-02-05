One dead in northeast Austin house fire

By Published:
A house fire in the 9500 block of Middle Fiskville Road in northeast Austin on Feb. 5, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)
A house fire in the 9500 block of Middle Fiskville Road in northeast Austin on Feb. 5, 2018 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been found dead in a house fire in northeast Austin, near the intersection of East Rundberg Lane and Middle Fiskville Road.

Austin firefighters were called to the 9500 block of Middle Fiskville Road — just east of Interstate 35 — at 9:27 p.m. Monday. Crews were hindered in putting out the fire as the structural integrity of the home was compromised.

The Austin Fire Department said heavy fire was showing from the house when they arrived.

KXAN will update this story as additional information becomes available.

