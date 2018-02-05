Nick Foles’ father: ‘I knew we were going to see something different’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake High School grad Nick Foles’ family came back to Texas Monday evening after celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win in Minnesota.

We talked to Nick Foles’ father, Larry, just as he was boarding his flight to come home.

“Nick’s an underdog,” Foles said. “Always has been an underdog.”

When we asked him about the trick play at the end of the second quarter that led to his son scoring a touchdown, Foles said, “I had said to many folks that day and I didn’t know, I really didn’t know, I said you guys are going to see something different.”

The Eagles quarterback made the play after the New England Patriots attempted a similar play earlier in the same quarter. New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady didn’t make the catch.

“I said I think you’re going to see him fake it, take it in, and it was better than that,” Foles explained about watching his son’s touchdown reception.

The Eagles quarterback took Westlake to the 5A state title game in 2006. Steve Ramsey is now principal at Westlake High, but back in 2006, Ramsey was Nick’s assistant coach.

“His ability to throw the deep ball, and to find it between two defenders like he did last night, that’s just Nick — and Nick’s been doing it a long long time,” Ramsey said.

He now hopes watching the Eagles’ victory will be a moment current Westlake students hold close to their hearts.

“If we have someone like Nick who played here, dressed in the exact same locker room, you know was out here on the field when it was 105 [degrees], if you put the time and effort in, good things will happen for you,” Ramsey said.

Foles’ father said, “Think about the positive things you do, your successes, daily, weekly, monthly, yearly basis and stay with that.”

Foles started this NFL season on the bench, but he took over when quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury.

Foles is now the second Westlake quarterback to win in the Super Bowl. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees went to Westlake in the 1990s. In 1996, Brees was named Texas High School 5A Most Valuable Offensive Player.