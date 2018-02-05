Loyola Lane closed at US 183 for a year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Monday, Loyola Lane in east Austin is shutting down where it crosses US Highway 183, so construction crews can build a bridge in the area.

The closure should last about a year, according to the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority. Crews will also close Loyola Lane west of US 183 for about two months while they work on new lanes. There will also not be any bicycle or pedestrian access across US 183 at Loyola Lane.

Ultimately, Loyola Lane will become a bridge over the new US 183 South Expressway, a tolled road with three lanes in each direction for eight miles of the road between US 290 and State Highway 71.

Below are suggested detour routes from the CTRMA:

Southbound US 183 to eastbound Loyola Lane (Purple arrows on map): Continue south on US 183 past Loyola Lane to FM 969 (East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). Use the non-signalized Texas turnaround at FM 969 and re-enter US 183 northbound. Take US 183 north to Loyola Lane and turn right onto Loyola Lane.

(Purple arrows on map): Continue south on US 183 past Loyola Lane to FM 969 (East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). Use the non-signalized Texas turnaround at FM 969 and re-enter US 183 northbound. Take US 183 north to Loyola Lane and turn right onto Loyola Lane. Westbound Loyola Lane to US 183 southbound (Green arrows on map): Turn right onto US 183 and head north to Manor Road. Use the non-signalized Texas turnaround at Manor Road and re-enter US 183 southbound.

(Green arrows on map): Turn right onto US 183 and head north to Manor Road. Use the non-signalized Texas turnaround at Manor Road and re-enter US 183 southbound. Access to Loyola Lane west of US 183 (Blue arrows on map): Use Manor Road to reach destinations that are located on Loyola Lane between US 183 and Manor Road.