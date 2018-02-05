Kevin Hart: I wasn’t the only drunk one at the Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Comedian and Philidelphia native Kevin Hart attempts to get onto the stage following the Eagles 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KXAN) — As a Philadelphia native, comedian Kevin Hart had a such a good time at the Super Bowl that he even tried to storm the stage following the Eagles 41-33 win over the New England Patriots. Of course, the security stopped him from even stepping on the stage.

Comedian and Philidelphia native Kevin Hart attempts to get onto the stage following the Eagles 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After a night of partying hard, Hart took to his Instagram account Monday morning to remind kids: “Don’t drink. When alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go on stage with the trophy — definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve done. But who cares?!”

Still, in a jovial mood, Hart adds, “Yeah, I’m still a little tipsy.” He said his wife tried to stop him from going up there, but he tried anyway. “I got to be up there with my city.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Hart posted a photo of his friend and captioned it: “I wasn’t the only drunk one in our crew yesterday…”

