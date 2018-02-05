Kevin Hart: I wasn’t the only drunk one at the Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KXAN) — As a Philadelphia native, comedian Kevin Hart had a such a good time at the Super Bowl that he even tried to storm the stage following the Eagles 41-33 win over the New England Patriots. Of course, the security stopped him from even stepping on the stage.

After a night of partying hard, Hart took to his Instagram account Monday morning to remind kids: “Don’t drink. When alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go on stage with the trophy — definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve done. But who cares?!”

Still, in a jovial mood, Hart adds, “Yeah, I’m still a little tipsy.” He said his wife tried to stop him from going up there, but he tried anyway. “I got to be up there with my city.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Hart posted a photo of his friend and captioned it: “I wasn’t the only drunk one in our crew yesterday…”

Yoooo. Is that Kevin Hart trying to get past security and being denied?!? 😭😭😭😭 #superbowl pic.twitter.com/gzag0XqmAZ — Vasu Kulkarni (@Vasu) February 5, 2018