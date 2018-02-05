CapMetro will implement biggest service change in its history

Related Coverage How your commute could change as CapMetro alters its bus routes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting in June, Capital Metro will make changes to one-half of its current 82 routes. Capital Metro Program Manager Sam Sargent said that the changes were based off what the community told the agency they’d like to see.

“We spoke to neighborhood groups, our customers and we are trying to implement the plan that we think will be a great benefit for folks, but we’re doing it in stages,” Sargent said. “This just happens to be the largest and first stage in the plan.”

Current bus routes that run every 15 minutes will be doubled and 110 bus stops will be added, while some will be removed or replaced. “You may have a route that’s currently operating on one street, it may just be moving a block over so that would require us to move one of the stops, but we will be replacing a large part of them throughout the service area,” Sargent said.

CapMetro is also working to increase regularity on the MetroRail. “As part of our overall investment in Capital Metro’s redline service, we are adding three more places where our trains can pass one another so that long-term we can get our frequencies down to 15 minutes and maybe even below that,” Sargent said.

Double tracking to help increase service on the MetroRail will be added at the Lakeline, Howard and Crestview Stations. Currently, double tracking is already in place at the Kramer and MLK Stations, allowing the MetroRail trains to pass one another. Cost for the additional double tracking will be covered by a federal grant. Construction on the tracks is expected to be ongoing through 2018.