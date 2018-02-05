Before the NFL: Take a look at the players when they were Chaps

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Westlake Chaparrals dominate when it comes to Friday Night Lights. Over the past two decades, the school has produced several players who end up going pro.

Drew Brees, Nick Foles and Justin Tucker are all famous alumni. Take a stroll through memory lane with their high school football team photos.

Westlake High Chaparrals NFL stars View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Westlake alums Drew Brees and Nick Foles 1996 Westlake Chaparrals team that included Drew Brees. (KXAN Photo) Nick Foles in 2006 Westlake Chaparrals photo. (KXAN Photo) Justin Tucker in a 1996 Chapparral photo. (KXAN Photo) 2006 Westlake Chaparrals team that included Nick Foles and Justin Tucker (KXAN Photo) Drew Brees in the 1996 Westlake Chaparrals team. (KXAN Photo) Nick Foles at Westlake High. (KXAN File Photo)