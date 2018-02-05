Before the NFL: Take a look at the players when they were Chaps

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Westlake Chaparrals dominate when it comes to Friday Night Lights. Over the past two decades, the school has produced several players who end up going pro.
Drew Brees, Nick Foles and Justin Tucker are all famous alumni. Take a stroll through memory lane with their high school football team photos.
Westlake High Chaparrals NFL stars
Westlake High Chaparrals NFL stars x
