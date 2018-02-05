Austin police searching for 4-door sedan in officer hit-and-run

Austin police officer struck by a hit-and-run driver while working a crash on FM 973 on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a driver who struck an officer while he was working another crash Saturday night. 

The crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. on Farm to Market 973 just south of State Highway 71. The officer had his patrol vehicle stopped along the southbound lanes to work a separate crash–although police could not elaborate on whether or not the officer was parked in the shoulder or in the main lanes.

The driver who struck the officer did stop but then took off. The officer suffered minor injuries.

The hit-and-run driver had three passengers in the car, which is described as 4-door, black/dark-colored Honda Accord or Nissan Altima. Police believe the car might be 2000-2003 model.

A KXAN photojournalist who was at the scene of the crash said weather conditions were foggy that night.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the APD Leaving the Scene Unit at (512) 974-5789 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

