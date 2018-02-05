Annexed Lost Creek neighborhood trash bills now five times more expensive

Related Coverage Austin council member wants a rate comparison for garbage, water costs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Phil Howry has lived in the Lost Creek neighborhood since 1981. A little over a year ago, the neighborhood in southwest Travis County was annexed by the city of Austin, meaning his family now has to go through the city for its trash collection.

The reality is, he says his trash bill, through Austin Resource Recovery (ARR), is five times as expensive as it was paying a private company. That’s comparing apples to apples, if he were to continue having two 96-gallon trash cans under the city.

“Obviously it’s a bottom line issue. It’s an affordability issue is what it really boils down to. And if there was some obvious benefit to the area, something the areas really received in return for that, some value added, that would be a discussion. Maybe that would be something to talk about,” Howry told KXAN, who has written letters to ARR, his council member and even the state.

ARR says not every resident will see their bills go up that much, and that can be avoided by opting for a smaller trash bin, saying, “ARR rates incentivize participating in recycling, composting and other programs to keep waste out of landfills.”

KXAN met with Council Member Ellen Troxclair to discuss the concerns that cropped up when Lost Creek neighbors received their first bill from ARR at the beginning of the year.

“I have yet to have an annexation discussion at City Hall where the neighborhood actually wants to be annexed. And it’s for this very reason,” she said. “The city is not demonstrating tangible value for the services that they’re providing and the extreme costs that they’re providing them.”

Last week, council approved a resolution Troxclair put foward, that calls on ARR and Austin Water to set affordability benchmarks, like Austin Energy had to do several years ago. The move also calls on a cost comparison of those city utilities to private providers and others cities.

Tonight at 6, KXAN’s Kylie McGivern sits down with Austin Resource Recovery and asks what the utility plans to do in response to this council resolution – and explain where the money it takes in actually goes.