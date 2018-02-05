AISD’s bus stop-arm cameras catch more drivers in 2017 than in 2016

Student being hit by a car after getting off bus
Student being hit by a car after getting off bus. (AISD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District’s stop-arm cameras on buses have caught approximately 33 percent more drivers running the stop signs in 2017 compared to 2016.

While the district says 98 percent of those ticketed do not re-offend, the number of overall citations are on the rise. When AISD implemented the cameras in February 2016, the district issued 12,936 citations. Whereas, in 2017, 17,244 citations were given.

According to the data, 62 percent of the violations came from vehicles registered in Austin.

“Our school bus safety stop-arm program is working to change driver behavior in Austin. Data illustrates that residents are more aware about school bus safety and this important issue,” said AISD executive director of transportation Kris Hafezizadeh.

Since the program began, cameras have captured at least six incidents where a student was hit by a driver who failed to stop for the bus.

The fine for failing to stop for a school bus in Austin is $300 when caught on camera. Drivers could face fines as much as $1,250 if caught by a police officer.

