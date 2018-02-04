UT providing live social media critiques of Super Bowl commercials

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Advertising students and faculty from UT Austin will provide critiques of Super Bowl commercials in real time.

It’s for the fourth annual TAPRBowl, which you can follow along with starting at 5:30 p.m. You can follow the Stan Richards School of Advertising and Public Relations under the hashtag #TAPRBowl on Twitter and Instagram.

These Longhorns will evaluate each ad based on whether there’s a strong emotional hook, whether the ad is relevant to the company’s brand, and how likely a viewer would be to share the ad with friends.

As the team pushes their analysis out, they will also be taking in data about how the rest of the social media world is perceiving the commercials. They will use social media tracking tools to analyze posts, where interactions are happening, demographics, and spikes in traffic throughout the evening.

“From a learning standpoint, in our class it’s a social media class, all the big brands are tracking the social that takes place around the commercials, for the students it gives them a real hands on experience they can use as the move on into the workplace,” explained Professor Gary Wilcox. Wilcox noted that their class will see their website engagement “go off the charts” during the super bowl.

