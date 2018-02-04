The 5 best moments of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

MINNEAPOLIS (KXAN) — Super Bowl LII may have taken place at night, but Justin Timberlake kept some sunshine in his pocket that he shared with everyone at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium. Timberlake hasn’t performed in the Super Bowl since 2004, which ended with an infamous “wardrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson. While this performance didn’t involve any nudity, it did have some memorable moments. Here are the top 5:

1. There was no *NSYNC, but that didn’t keep Timberlake from bringing the moves

Well known as a dancer, Timberlake really showed his range of motion, dancing in sync with others, as well as showing off a few flourishes individually.

2. He made marching bands cool(er)

While singing his 2013 hit “Suit and Tie,” a marching band clad in suits and ties (of course), performed behind Timberlake. Long a staple of high school and college football crowds and halftime performances, the marching band lent its perfect timing, precise movement and musical ability to Timberlake’s own moves.

3. Not-quite dropping the mic

Also during “Suit and Tie,” Timberlake showed off some wicked moves dancing along with his microphone stand, dancing around it as it swung and swayed, but never fell (almost like a Bozo Bop Bag toy).

4. A tribute to Prince

Midway through the halftime performance, Timberlake slowed it down and climbed on stage with a grand piano, singing a duet of sorts with a projected version of Prince. Initially, Timberlake considered using a hologram of the Minnesota native, but scrapped that idea amid criticism and concern that it would not have been what the late superstar would have wanted. During the song, the area surrounding the stadium appeared to light up in purple.

5. Selfie kid

“Mirrors” morphed into the song “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” made popular for all ages thanks to the “Trolls” movie. Timberlake took the opportunity to dance up the stairs into the crowd, at one point taking a selfie with a teen near the aisle. The young fan seemed to have issues with the first one and could be seen fumbling with his phone, but managed to take another one later on. Still, he seemed to lack utter enthusiasm of other fans (not quite unimpressed McKayla Maroney status, but close). On Twitter, people are comparing his role in this halftime show to that of the memorable “Left Shark” of Katy Perry’s 2015 performance.

BONUS

When you had a slightly mini-heart attack as Jimmy Fallon, strapped to a giant Pepsi sign that appeared to be waaaay up in the air, introduced Timberlake and the halftime show. It induced a little bit of vertigo, not unlike Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl 2017 performance.