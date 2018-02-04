Shiner Beer to air Super Bowl commercial in Texas for the first time

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re watching the big game in Texas, chances are you’ll also catch a new look at an iconic Texas beer. Shiner Beer, which has been brewed in Shiner, Texas since it began in 1909, will be airing a super bowl commercial in Texas during the Super Bowl for the first time.

In celebration, Shiner coordinated with Texas Country singer Wade Bowen (of Waco, TX) to kick off their Super Bowl debut.

One Austin family will have Bowen in their backyard performing ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Victoria Advocate reports that the commercial was shot in Austin at the start of this year and is 30 seconds long. According to their reporting, the commercial cost $1.2 million and is part of a larger advertising campaign by the brewery.

According to a release from Shiner, the ad spot will continue to appear in Texas markets statewide throughout the year, especially on local cable and sports broadcasts.

You can watch the Super Bowl tonight on KXAN.