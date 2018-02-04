Multiple DWI arrests made in string of crashes on I-35, Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said they made multiple DWI arrests after responding to four crashes on Interstate 35 early Sunday morning.

APD said the string of crashes happened on a stretch of I-35 northbound from the 600 block to the 2000 block–which is the downtown area.

Austin Travis County EMS tweeted that they transported five people to local hospitals. One of those people had serious injuries and the other had nonlife-threatening injuries.

#APD-update- N IH35 NB temporarily closed due to crashes from approximately 600 blk to 2000 blk. No injury information, no other information is available at this time. Will advise when roadway is reopened. WC5. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) February 4, 2018

Police could not confirm how many people were arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated but did say the crashes were not related.

The area of I-35 where the crashes happened was closed for police investigation but has since been opened.