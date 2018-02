AUSTIN (KXAN) – If your green thumb is itching for a new project, the Weekend Gardener says grapes are easy to plant and maintain.

Grape plants periodically need some compost and water when they’re dry, but you can grow them anywhere.

The trick to growing grapes is the way you prune them. You’ll be removing about 80 percent of your plant, and the Weekend Gardener shows you why that is ok.