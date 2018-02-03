UT Health Austin launches team-based care to streamline treatment

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Doctor's exam (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Doctor's exam (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students, faculty and staff are joining forces at Dell Medical School on the University of Texas campus to offer specialty care to people across Austin through team-based care.

Team-based care is a way to provide resources for patients that they wouldn’t normally have access to. The doctors, nurses and medical specialists meet prior to a patient’s visit to discuss the patient’s needs and treatment plan.

Dr. Amy Young of UT Health Austin said this method helps to consolidate treatment for patients and prevent them from having to seek care at multiple facilities. She says the team-based approach and collaboration helps treatment plans move much quicker than the typical system where medical professionals have to wait on information and results from other facilities.

Patients are already seeing the result of quicker, simpler access to health care according to Dr. Christina Salazar.

For more information on team-based care visit UTHealthAustin.com

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s