Puppies pick Eagles to win it all in Austin Humane Society’s annual Puppy Bowl

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The “cute” turned out Saturday in the spirit of the big game happening Sunday.

The Austin Humane Society held its 11th Annual Puppy Bowl.

The puppies were held in a trailer to stay warm, hoping to win the hearts of some adopters.

“We had about 47 puppies up for adoption today,” said Erica Miller, director of the Austin Humane Society. “I am happy to say all of them have now found homes because of the awesome turnout today.”

By the way, the puppies picked the Eagles to take the title.