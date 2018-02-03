Pair hiking across US to raise diabetes awareness make stop in Austin

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — February is all about the heart, and many are focused on how to capture the hearts of others.

But heart and diabetes health is what’s inspiring one man and his friend to hike across the country.

Jordan Provencher is passing through Austin right now, making a stop in Zilker Park, but started hiking from Virginia last September to raise awareness for diabetes.

He lost his mother in 2012 to heart complications tied to diabetes.

“I always felt inspired and crazy motivated to do whatever I could to help the diabetes community as a whole,” Provencher said. “Inspire people to kind of get up, get their health in check, and find a cure for this terrible disease.”

After Austin, Provencher is headed to El Paso and will end his hike in San Diego.

On his hike across the country, the accommodations aren’t great. Provencher said he has spent many nights, sleeping on people’s front lawns.

The Noah’s March Foundation began sponsoring Provencher’s hike this week.

