Woman stabbed to death in east Travis Co., man charged with murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s office have arrested a man who they say murdered a woman in east Travis County early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at a home in the 4600 block of Sojourner St. just south of Webberville Rd. at 1:45 a.m. When deputies arrived they found and detained 51-year-old Roberto Degollado inside the home. As they continued to investigate, they found a woman who had been stabbed and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials transported Degollado to Travis County Central Booking as they file paperwork to charge him with murder.

The identity of the woman has not been released as officials work to notify her next of kin. The Travis County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death and KXAN will provide you with those details as they become available.