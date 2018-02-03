Hundreds of student athletes screened to detect heart condition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of student athletes turned out Saturday to get extra piece of mind before they compete.

The Heart Hospital of Austin offered free heart screenings for those between 14 and 18 years old.

Each screening has multiple tests, including electro and echo cardiograms, or an ultrasound.

It was all to detect hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is the leading cause of sudden cardiac arrest of young athletes.

One mom tells us its important, it’s a tragedy that has hit her.

“The fact that it is offered to kids, I think, is huge,” said Jennifer Wright, a mother of three. “I think everyone should take advantage because one quick test could determine if they shouldn’t scuba dive or, you know, participate in certain sports.”

Since it began, the Heart Hospital has given $3 million in free screenings for athletes.

They also got to learn CPR and how to use an AED.