Hundreds of student athletes screened to detect heart condition

KXAN Staff Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of student athletes turned out Saturday to get extra piece of mind before they compete.

The Heart Hospital of Austin offered free heart screenings for those between 14 and 18 years old.

Each screening has multiple tests, including electro and echo cardiograms, or an ultrasound.

It was all to detect hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is the leading cause of sudden cardiac arrest of young athletes.

One mom tells us its important, it’s a tragedy that has hit her.

“The fact that it is offered to kids, I think, is huge,” said Jennifer Wright, a mother of three. “I think everyone should take advantage because one quick test could determine if they shouldn’t scuba dive or, you know, participate in certain sports.”

Since it began, the Heart Hospital has given $3 million in free screenings for athletes.

They also got to learn CPR and how to use an AED.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s