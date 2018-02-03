Driver strikes, injures APD officer working crash in Del Valle; flees scene

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) – A vehicle struck and injured an officer who was working the scene of a crash Saturday night in Del Valle, said the Austin Police Department.

It happened on Farm to Market 973 just south of State Highway 71 near the Travis County Jail, police said.

That driver fled the scene, and police said they are actively looking for that vehicle. They did not have a description of it.

The officer was not seriously injured, police said, but he was transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center for evaluation.

Police said that the crash the officer was investigating had happened about 8:53 p.m. The officer was hit about an hour later, they said. He was awake and talking after being struck, police said.

