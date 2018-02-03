Couple accused of shooting Caldwell Co. deputy to plead self defense, lawyer says

DALE, Texas (KXAN) – Criminal Defense Lawyer Richard Banks told KXAN Saturday he is representing a couple accused of shooting a Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputy Friday morning north of Dale, Texas.

He said he is representing Edwardo Padilla, 33, and Kimberly Moore, 54, in the case. They plan to plead not guilty because of self-defense in the shooting, Banks said.

Padilla and Moore face felony charges of aggravated assault on a public servant and deadly conduct with a firearm, Banks said.

He said the deputy came up to their door with no lights on his car and with a flashlight pointed at them.

The couple claimed they were afraid that squatters who lived across the street were on their property. Padilla and Moore told Banks those squatters had previously threatened them.

When they opened fire, they thought they were shooting at the squatters — not the deputy.

The deputy hasn’t been identified and at last check he was in stable condition after surgery.

The Texas Rangers are also investigating this case. KXAN has reached out to the Texas Rangers and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s to ask for any updates.