Circuit of the America hosting free races all weekend

By Published:
Circuit of the Americas (Steven Tee/LAT Photographic)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Circuit of the Americas is hosting free races this weekend. From February 3-4, the Hoosier Racing Tire Sports Car Club of America tour will take over the 3.41 mile circuit.  National champions drivers and more than 100 drivers from around Texas will race in speedy Porsches, Corvettes and sleek open-cockpit race cars.

The events are free for spectators all weekend. On Saturday, races begin at 12:10 p.m. until 4:40 p.m. On Sunday races start at 8:40 a.m. until 4:20 p.m.

The Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour has 10 race weekends at tracks across the county with COTA being the second race weekend of the season.

Each event includes two races for each car class for a total of 20 Hoosier Super Tour races this year. Competitors earn points toward the Hoosier Super Tour Nationwide Points Championship, and the series serves as a gateway to the SCCA National Championship Runoffs being held in 2018 at Sonoma Raceway in California.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s