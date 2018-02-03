Circuit of the America hosting free races all weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Circuit of the Americas is hosting free races this weekend. From February 3-4, the Hoosier Racing Tire Sports Car Club of America tour will take over the 3.41 mile circuit. National champions drivers and more than 100 drivers from around Texas will race in speedy Porsches, Corvettes and sleek open-cockpit race cars.

The events are free for spectators all weekend. On Saturday, races begin at 12:10 p.m. until 4:40 p.m. On Sunday races start at 8:40 a.m. until 4:20 p.m.

The Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour has 10 race weekends at tracks across the county with COTA being the second race weekend of the season.

Each event includes two races for each car class for a total of 20 Hoosier Super Tour races this year. Competitors earn points toward the Hoosier Super Tour Nationwide Points Championship, and the series serves as a gateway to the SCCA National Championship Runoffs being held in 2018 at Sonoma Raceway in California.