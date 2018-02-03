Austin’s cutest players take the field for annual Puppy Bowl, Saturday

Chelsea Moreno

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Some of the cutest players are not taking the field in Minneapolis for the Superbowl on Sunday, they’re taking the field on Saturday right here in Austin.

The Austin Humane Society’s 11th Annual Puppy Bowl, a football-themed puppy party, is happening from 12 p.m.to 3 p.m.

The free event will host family and animal-friendly vendors. Plus if you are looking for your next best friend, they will have more than 50 puppies available for adoption.

They’ll also crown the most valuable puppy and the puppies will take their pick at who will win the big game on Sunday.

If you would like to participate in the puppy bowl, you can register on the humane society’s website or at the door.

The Puppy Bowl will happen at the humane society campus located at 124 West Anderson Lane.

