Activists speak against Roy Guerrero Park being possible Major League soccer stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After activists were able to successfully petition the city of Austin to remove Butler Shores as a possible location to build Austin’s next Major League Soccer park, they are advocating to remove another popular metropolitan park from the list as well.

The Montopolis Neighborhood Association, along with other homeowner associations and groups want to remove the Roy Guerrero Colorado River Metropolitan Park as a possible location for what is supposed to be a 20,000-seat stadium.

They will hold a protest and press conference on Saturday in an effort to get their message to Councilman Renteria and other Austin City Council members.

Among those who oppose the MLS stadium to be built at the park are Linda Guerrero, who is the daughter of Roy G. Guerrrero, of who the park is named after. She will be speaking at the press conference along with other activists who live in the area.