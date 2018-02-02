Woman hit while standing next to her car in northeast Austin dies days later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 28-year-old woman who was hit by a driver while standing next to her vehicle Tuesday night in northeast Austin died three days later from her injuries.

Around 10:49 p.m., officers say the woman’s Lexus was at a stop on the eastbound US 290 East toll entrance ramp near Cameron Road for an unknown reason. Police also say her vehicle lights were off.

The driver of the Lexus, Alma Rosa Hernandez-Jaimes, was seen standing on the passenger side of her car near the open door, police said.

A Nissan Altima then crashed into the Lexus, which then hit Hernandez-Jaimes.

She was taken by Austin-Travis County EMS medics with serious, potentially critical injuries to Dell Seton Medical Center where she died on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash should call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-5576.

