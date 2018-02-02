UT proposes two sites for new basketball arena

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin will begin looking for companies to build and operate a new arena on campus and outlined two possible spots for it to be built. It also announced a new purpose for the Frank Erwin Center site.

The first is a parking lot south of Mike A. Myers Stadium, near the intersection of Red River Street and Robert Deadman Drive. The second possible area is currently occupied by the Recreational Sports Center and Steve Hicks School of Social Work south of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Last year, the school only listed the parking lot south of the Myers Stadium as an option for the new arena.

“The university will develop a strategic solution for any programs that are affected by a relocation,” President Gregory Fenves and VP and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte wrote a letter to the campus community Friday.

While the new space would be the home of the UT men’s and women’s basketball programs, it would also be used as a concert and event venue. The school plans to find partners to operate the arena, with “minimal financial investment from the university.”

The school issued the Request for Qualifications and Proposal on Feb. 2. The school believes the new arena will cost a minimum of somewhere between $350 million and $450 million. All companies interested in building the arena must submit their materials by March 8.

In the RFP, the school states the new arena must drive the following:

Recruiting and retaining the most talented student-athletes

Attracting and retaining the best coaches and staff

Providing state-of-the-art academic support, strength and conditioning and sports medicine facilities as well as student-athlete amenity areas

Emphasizing the achievement and overall well-being of student-athletes

As for the Frank Erwin Center site, UT announced in September 2014 it planned to replace it. Now, it says the lot where the Frank Erwin Center currently sits (along Interstate 35 in between 15th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) will be used for future expansion of the Dell Medical School.